Henri Glattard, age 86, of Atlanta. Adoring husband of Christiane "Kiki" for 62 years. Devoted father "Papa" of Odile (Vernon) Ambrus, Didier (Katherine), and Brigitte (John) Norris. Loving Poppy of Melissa, Jenna (Brian), Jon (Natalie), Dan (Michelle), Nick (Kari), Chris, Conner and Jacqueline. Cherished great-grandfather of Megan, Emmaline, Jase, George, and Madeline. Fond uncle of many. Visitation Monday 3-8pm at Kolssak Funeral Home 189 S Milwaukee Ave Wheeling, IL. Life Celebration Service Tuesday 11 am at the funeral home. Interment to follow in St Adalbert Cemetery. In lieu of flowers please make gifts to the WellStar Foundation for Tranquility at Kennesaw Mountain; 805 Sandy Plains Road; Marietta, Georgia 30366. To leave a condolence or for additional information please visit www.funerals.pro or 847.537.6600.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 12, 2019
