Henrietta Boyd McFadden, age 97, was born into eternal life on October 20, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Martin James McFadden for 40 years. Loving mother of Marty (Gina) McFadden, Libby (Ed) Scanlan, Terry (Nancy) McFadden, Matthew McFadden, the late Joseph (Jane) McFadden, Erin (Michael) Reaney and Mary McFadden. Adored grandmother of Eliza McFadden, the late Jake McFadden, Hannah (Jay) Gentile, Caitlin (Dustin) Meyer, Eddie (Ashley) Scanlan, Jessica (Brian) Bailey, Alison (Fritz) Muench, Claire (Brendan) Keating, Marissa McFadden, Meredith (Peter) Andjelkovich, Joseph (Maria) McFadden, and the late Michael Reaney. Treasured Mum to her 30 great-grandchildren. Cherished Aunt Henrietta to her Boyd and McFadden nieces and nephews. Henrietta "Hank" Boyd was born in Saint Joseph, Michigan, to Wilhelmina (Vail) and Woodbury Boyd on July 4, 1923, sister to brothers Bill and Jack. The family moved to the south side of Chicago where she attended high school and graduated college from Rosary College in River Forest, IL. In 1946 she married Martin McFadden, and together they built a family of 7 children, 12 grandchildren and 30 great-grandchildren who now carry on her remarkable legacy. In 1970 Hank, Marty and family relocated to Lighthouse Point, Florida, where she lived the second act of her life. They were longtime members of the Lighthouse Point Yacht and Tennis Club, which was the center of their active social life. Hank taught at Cardinal Gibbons High School, which her younger children attended. Suddenly widowed in 1986, Hank continued her successful 20 year real estate career. Hank navigated her 97 years with incredible grit, grace and humor and sometimes painful honesty. She embodied the idea that if you never slow down, you never grow old. She had an active real estate license and a strong tennis game until just a few years ago. The Queen Mum will be missed by all who knew her. Her family and friends are blessed with decades of memories and stories to share. Her spark and spirit will live on with her family who proudly carry on her legacy and memory. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Wednesday October 28, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, 2700 N.E. 36th St. Lighthouse Point, FL 33064. Private entombment will be held at a later date at the Boca Raton Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in memory of Henrietta McFadden to, Catholic Hospice Services at: https://chs.uat.starmarkcloud.com/donate/
