Henrietta Norris nee Bennick, age 78 of Mount Prospect, IL. Loving mother of Gwyn and George Blackburn. Beloved daughter of the late Dave and Sylvia Bennick. Proud grandmother of Joshua. Dear sister of Neal and Janet. Fond aunt of Annemarie, Joseph, Rebecca and Monica. Services are private. Arrangements by DuPage Cremations, Ltd. and Memorial Chapel (630) 293-5200.







