Henrietta (Hank to her friends) passed away peacefully on November 30, 2020 at her daughter and son in law's home in LaGrange Highlands at the age of 89. Her husband of 66 years Harry was by her side. She was born on the southwest side of Chicago to Steven and Sophie Sypniewski in 1931 and had one loving sister, Joan, who preceded her in death. She received a nursing diploma from Michael Reese Hospital and practiced nursing on and off for many years. She married Harry in 1954 and raised three daughters in Westchester and had many friends. Her retirement years were spent at Carillon in Plainfield where she enjoyed golf, swimming, playing cards and going the the Casino. Henrietta is survived by her husband Harry and daughters Sharon (Bill) Beaudway, Linda Polanek and Sandi (Jerry) Pupa. Her grandchildren John (Josie) Polanek, Nina (Bill) Boby, Phil (Nadia) Pupa, Lindsay (Rob) Denny and Bob (Amanda) Beaudway remember fun Christmas Eve Celebrations at" Grandma's House." She also has ten beautiful great-grandchildren that made her smile. Funeral service Friday December 4, 2020 10:30 a.m. from Anderson Memorial Chapel 606 Townhall Dr. Romeoville, IL. to St. Andrew the Apostle Church, Romeoville, IL. for Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m., visitation Friday 9:00 a.m. until time of service at 10:30 a.m. Interment Resurrection Cemetery, Romeoville, IL .
