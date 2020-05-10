Henrietta Maier, nee Novak, age 81, passed away at home on May 6, 2020. Born in Chicago, long time resident of Lake Worth, Florida. Wife of the late Albert Lukas and the late Thomas Maier. Mother of the late Brad (JoAnn) Lukas and Jeffery (Phyllis) Lukas. Proud grandmother of Thomas, Alexandra, and Carl Lukas. Due to the COVID-19 virus, no funeral or visitation service will take place. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that a donation be made in Henrietta's name to the ASPCA (the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty of Animals).





