Henrietta Maier
Henrietta Maier, nee Novak,  age 81, passed away at home on May 6, 2020. Born in Chicago, long time resident of Lake Worth, Florida. Wife of the late Albert Lukas and the late Thomas Maier. Mother of the late Brad (JoAnn) Lukas and Jeffery (Phyllis) Lukas. Proud grandmother of Thomas, Alexandra, and Carl Lukas. Due to the COVID-19 virus, no funeral or visitation service will take place. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that a donation be made in Henrietta's name to the ASPCA (the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty of Animals).


Published in Chicago Tribune on May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

1 entry
May 10, 2020
So sorry to hear of your passing. I had been looking for you for several years. Condolences to your family.
Nancy Mueller
Friend
