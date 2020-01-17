Home

Knollcrest Funeral Home
1500 South Meyers Road
Lombard, IL 60148
(630) 932-1500
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Knollcrest Funeral Home
1500 South Meyers Road
Lombard, IL 60148
View Map
Lying in State
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Lombard Christian Reformed Church
2020 S Meyers Rd
Lombard, IL
View Map
Service
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
10:00 AM
Lombard Christian Reformed Church
2020 S Meyers Rd
Lombard, IL
View Map
Henrietta Tamminga, nee Hofmeyer, age 90 of Lombard. Beloved wife of 66 years to George Tamminga; loving mother of Cindy Tamminga, Kristy (Dan) Bootsma, and Scott (Denise) Tamminga; devoted grandmother of Joshua (Charis), Joseph (Alyssa) and Matthew Bootsma, Nathaniel, Kathryn, and Micah Tamminga; fond sister of Joan (the late Marlyn) Bonnema, and the late John (the late Elma) Hofmeyer; aunt of many nieces and nephews.

Visitation Sunday, January 19th, 3-8 PM at Knollcrest Funeral Home, 1500 S. Meyers Rd. (3 Blks. S. of Roosevelt) Lombard. In State Monday, 9 AM until time of service at 10 AM at Lombard Christian Reformed Church, 2020 S Meyers Rd, Lombard, IL 60148. Interment Chapel Hill Gardens West Cemetery. Memorials to Timothy Christian Schools, 188 W. Butterfield Rd., Elmhurst, IL 60126 or Elim Christian Schools, 13020 Central Ave., Crestwood, IL 60418 are appreciated. Funeral info: www.knollcrest.net or 630-932-1500.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 17, 2020
