Henrietta Tamminga, nee Hofmeyer, age 90 of Lombard. Beloved wife of 66 years to George Tamminga; loving mother of Cindy Tamminga, Kristy (Dan) Bootsma, and Scott (Denise) Tamminga; devoted grandmother of Joshua (Charis), Joseph (Alyssa) and Matthew Bootsma, Nathaniel, Kathryn, and Micah Tamminga; fond sister of Joan (the late Marlyn) Bonnema, and the late John (the late Elma) Hofmeyer; aunt of many nieces and nephews.
Visitation Sunday, January 19th, 3-8 PM at Knollcrest Funeral Home, 1500 S. Meyers Rd. (3 Blks. S. of Roosevelt) Lombard. In State Monday, 9 AM until time of service at 10 AM at Lombard Christian Reformed Church, 2020 S Meyers Rd, Lombard, IL 60148. Interment Chapel Hill Gardens West Cemetery. Memorials to Timothy Christian Schools, 188 W. Butterfield Rd., Elmhurst, IL 60126 or Elim Christian Schools, 13020 Central Ave., Crestwood, IL 60418 are appreciated. Funeral info: www.knollcrest.net or 630-932-1500.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 17, 2020