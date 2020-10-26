94, passed away October 20, 2020. Born August 26, 1926 in Durango, Durango, Mexico. Wife of Joseph Castillo, Sr (deceased). Mother of Jimmy Cattan (deceased), Sandra Castillo, Sheila Castillo Nelis (Robert), Sylvia Castillo Vassmer (Louis), Joseph Castillo, Jr. (Cindy Hixson), Sara Castillo. Grandmother to Anthony Didato, Alexander Didato, Christopher Didato, Elizabeth Didato, Lis Nelis (Phillip Garfin), Luke Nelis (Kara), Kateri Nelis, Dakota Castillo. Great-grandmother to Gabriel and Benjamin Garfin, Madeline and Isabella Nelis. Sister of Fernando Dorado, Benjamin Dorado (deceased), Al Dorado (Vivian), Helen Dorado Metoyer (Anthony), Jack Dorado.
Family was the center of her life.
Visitation, Tuesday, October 27, 4 – 8 PM at Alvarez Funeral Directors, 2500 N. Cicero Ave., Chicago, IL
Interment at Mount Carmel Catholic Cemetery, Wednesday, October 28, 12:30 PM, 1400 S. Wolf Road, Hillside, IL, Section R in front of the Bishops' Mausoleum (Roosevelt Road entrance).
Memorial donations may be made at act.alz.org/goto/henriettacastillo
.