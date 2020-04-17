|
|
Henriette Simon, 99 passed away in her sleep on April 8, 2020. Preceded in death by parents Charles and Hilde Simon and sisters Caroline, Therese (Tom) Koras, Mariane (John) Kormedy and Tina (Sam) Pilch. Survived by niece Annie Pilch and nephew Charles (Anne) Pilch of Alaska and their families, cousins and many friends. She earned a BA in Political Science at Rockford College in 1941 and began a long, successful career as a college registrar at Western College for Women (Peoria, IL) and Otis Art Institute (Los Angeles). Also earned a MA in Counseling from Northwestern University and a Legal Assistant's Degree from the University of Southern California and then worked for law firms until she retired and moved to Colorado where she volunteered for several organizations, politicians and community activities. Returned to Chicago in 1998 and continued her volunteer work, including helping immigrants prepare for the US Citizenship Exam, being a paralegal for the Friends of the Park in opposition to the Soldier Field renovation, working on campaigns for candidates she supported and being a Jewish Chaplain at Weiss Hospital. Due to the pandemic virus a Memorial Service will be held later this summer. Memorial donations may be made to the Lincoln Park Zoo. Henriette will be missed by many friends. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals – Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 17, 2020