Henry Abraham, age 82, real estate property developer, investor, avid golfer, and contributor to charities, devoted son of the late Ida, nee Clar and Irving Abraham, loving husband of Susan Diamond, doting father of Hilary McCormick, Ian Abraham, faithful stepfather of David and Robert Diamond, proud papa of Analily, Elise, Simon and Leah, dear brother of Carol (the late George) Von Shrader, the late Howard, and the late Marshall. Fond brother-in-law of Natalie, (Ronald) Cohen, the late Alan ( the late Judy) Colitz, Uncle of Dina, (Stephen) Isaacs, Brandon (Laura) Abraham, Jennifer (Kenneth) Beer, John Abraham, great uncle of many. Survived by dear friends and relatives. Graveside Service, Sunday, 11:00 am, at Westlawn Cemetery, Section Eastlake, 7801 W. Montrose, Norridge. A memorial service will follow at Chicago Jewish Funerals, 8851 Skokie Blvd, (at Niles Center Road), Skokie, 12:30 pm. The family will receive condolences immediately following the memorial service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the . For further information, please contact Chicago Jewish Funerals – Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 21, 2019