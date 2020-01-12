Chicago Tribune Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel
8851 Skokie Boulevard
Skokie, IL 60077-2224
(847) 229-8822
Service
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
12:00 PM
Jewish Reconstructionist Congregation
303 Dodge Avenue
Evanston, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Henry Waller
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Henry Alan Waller

Add a Memory
Henry Alan Waller Obituary
Henry Alan Waller, age 79. Beloved husband of Janet Waller nee Hampton. Loving father of Matthew (Lori) Waller and Rebecca (Joseph Garfield) Waller. Proud grandfather of Samuel, Jo, Lula and Delcy. Cherished brother of the late Richard (Marlene) Waller. Fond uncle of Dana Waller, Jonathan (Allison) Waller and Leah (Ken) Saag. Service Monday 12 noon at Jewish Reconstructionist Congregation, 303 Dodge Avenue, Evanston, IL 60202. Interment private. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Jewish Reconstructionist Congregation, www.jrc-evanston.org. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Henry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel
Download Now