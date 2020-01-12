|
Henry Alan Waller, age 79. Beloved husband of Janet Waller nee Hampton. Loving father of Matthew (Lori) Waller and Rebecca (Joseph Garfield) Waller. Proud grandfather of Samuel, Jo, Lula and Delcy. Cherished brother of the late Richard (Marlene) Waller. Fond uncle of Dana Waller, Jonathan (Allison) Waller and Leah (Ken) Saag. Service Monday 12 noon at Jewish Reconstructionist Congregation, 303 Dodge Avenue, Evanston, IL 60202. Interment private. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Jewish Reconstructionist Congregation, www.jrc-evanston.org. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 12, 2020