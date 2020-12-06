Henry Albert Pahl left this world on November 30 at age 90. The cause of death was old age. He was the only child of Hedwig (née Ebel) and Heinrich Wilhelm Pahl. He is predeceased by his wife, Arlette J. Pahl (2015) and daughters April Leigh Pahl (Ian) and Bethany Maria Pahl (Edgar/Starr). He is survived by daughters Leslie (Michael) and Michelle Pahl, grandchildren Ursula, Emma, Rosie and Roland, and great-granddaughters April, Lemoni, and Grace. Please see Christian Funeral Home's website at christianfunerals.com/obituary/Henry-Pahl
for a fuller narrative of his life.