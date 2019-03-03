Home

Henry "Bud" Angsten

Henry "Bud" Angsten Obituary
Henry "Bud" Angsten, 94, passed away on February 17, 2019 after a long struggle with Alzheimer's disease. He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Nancy Ladky Angsten. He has 4 children, 9 grandchildren, and 5 great-grandchildren. Henry was born in Michigan City, Indiana; grew up in Oak Park, Illinois; graduated from Fenwick High School; and attended Cornell University before joining the Navy as a pilot and serving in World War II. After returning from service he graduated from Northwestern University in Evanston, Illinois. Henry went on to become President and Chairman of the Board of the Corey Steel Company in Cicero, Illinois. After retirement, he and his wife settled in Stuart, Florida.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 3, 2019
