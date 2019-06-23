Home

Heeney-Laughlin Funeral Directors
6116 West 111th Street
Chicago Ridge, IL 60415
(708) 636-5500
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
St. Rita of Cascia Shrine Chapel
7740 S. Western Ave.
Chicago, IL
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
7:00 PM
St. Rita of Cascia Shrine Chapel
7740 S. Western Ave.
Chicago, IL
View Map
Burial
Tuesday, Jun. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Holy Sepulchre Cemetery
Alsip, IL
View Map
Rev. Henry B. Maibusch O.S.A.

Rev. Henry B. Maibusch O.S.A. Obituary
Rev. Henry B. Maibusch, O.S.A., age 91, Died June 19, 2019. Graduate of St. Rita High School in 1946. Professed vows in the Augustinian Order in 1948. Taught at Austin Catholic High School, Detroit, MI. Served as a teacher, business manager and Prior at St. Augustine Seminary, Holland, MI. Served in parochial ministry in Kenosha, WI for many years. In 2014, he published Padre Serra: A Tribute in Verse to Serra International, fostering vocations to the priesthood and vowed religious life. Loving son of the late Henry C. and Regina Maibusch. Visitation Monday June 24th, 5-7 p.m., followed by Mass 7 p.m. at St. Rita of Cascia Shrine Chapel, 7740 S. Western Ave., Chicago. Burial Tuesday, June 25th, 11 a.m. at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, in Alsip. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Augustinians, 5401 S. Cornell Ave., Chicago, IL 60615-5664 to support care of elderly friars and seminary formation of young friars appreciated. Funeral Info: Heeney-Laughlin Funeral Directors, 708-636-5500 or heeneyfh.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 23, 2019
