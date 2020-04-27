|
Henry, 78, departed this world on March 27, 2020 as dramatically as he lived in it. Beloved son of Dr. Henry B. and Harryetta Babb Matthews, Henry grew up in Chicago. He joined the US Navy and became a flight radio operator in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, where he gained his amateur radio operator's license. An accomplished airplane and helicopter pilot, he traveled and sailed the world but settled in Manzanillo, Mexico. He wore many hats – electrical engineer, charter and tugboat captain, entrepreneur, and welder. He was Gents to his family, Hank to his friends, Hankie to children – who loved him universally – and Captain Hank to his boating world. His primary legacy will always be his consummate storytelling, infectious laugh, loyalty, generous heart, and ability to connect with anyone anywhere. He is survived by his brother, Philip, of Dallas, TX, his ex-wife, Dorrie Slutsker, of Oakland, CA, and his devoted family of friends.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 27, 2020