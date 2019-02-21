|
Henry "Hank" Bogart, 97, beloved husband of Alice "Lisl", nee Winternitz, for 71 wonderful years; loving father of Jean (Dr. David) Chernicoff and Jessie (Steven) Pearl; cherished grandfather "Hoppy" of William (Bruna) Chernicoff, Jacki (Mark) Woodger, Joshua (Julie) Pearl, Daniel (Shana) Pearl and Melissa (Matt) Atkinson; adored Great Hoppy of nine; treasured friend of many. Chapel service Friday 10 AM at Shalom Memorial Funeral Home, 1700 W. Rand Road, Arlington Heights. Interment Shalom Memorial Park. Shiva will be at Sedgebrook, 800 Audubon Way, Lincolnshire, Friday following the service to sundown and Saturday 6 PM to 9 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Illinois Holocaust Museum & Education Center at www.ilholocaustmuseum.org. For information and condolences, 847.255.3520 or www.shalom2.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 21, 2019