Chicago Tribune Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Shalom Memorial Funeral Home and Memorial Park
1700 West Rand Road
Arlington Heights, IL 60004-9607
(847) 255-3520
Resources
More Obituaries for Henry Bogart
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Henry "Hank" Bogart

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Henry "Hank" Bogart Obituary
Henry "Hank" Bogart, 97, beloved husband of Alice "Lisl", nee Winternitz, for 71 wonderful years; loving father of Jean (Dr. David) Chernicoff and Jessie (Steven) Pearl; cherished grandfather "Hoppy" of William (Bruna) Chernicoff, Jacki (Mark) Woodger, Joshua (Julie) Pearl, Daniel (Shana) Pearl and Melissa (Matt) Atkinson; adored Great Hoppy of nine; treasured friend of many. Chapel service Friday 10 AM at Shalom Memorial Funeral Home, 1700 W. Rand Road, Arlington Heights. Interment Shalom Memorial Park. Shiva will be at Sedgebrook, 800 Audubon Way, Lincolnshire, Friday following the service to sundown and Saturday 6 PM to 9 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Illinois Holocaust Museum & Education Center at www.ilholocaustmuseum.org. For information and condolences, 847.255.3520 or www.shalom2.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Shalom Memorial Funeral Home and Memorial Park
Download Now