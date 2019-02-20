|
Henry C. Morf, beloved husband of the late Grace A. Morf (nee Anderson); loving father of Charles (Mary) Morf, Richard Morf, Gregory (Kelly) Morf, and Deborah (Michael) Geraghty; dear grandfather "Papa" of Jeffrey (Michelle), Justin, Michael (fiancé Samantha), Kevin, Casey, Coulson and Trevor; dearest great-grandfather "Papa" of six. Visitation Friday 3 to 9 P.M. Funeral service Saturday 12 Noon at Lawn Funeral Home 7909 State Road (5500W) Burbank, IL 60459. Interment Chapel Hill Garden South Cemetery. Funeral info 708-636-2320
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 20, 2019