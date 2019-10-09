Home

O'Neil Funeral Home and Heritage Crematory - Lockport
1105 E. 9th St.
Lockport, IL 60441
(815) 838-5010
Henry C. Prekop

Henry C. Prekop Obituary
Henry C. Prekop, age 79 of Lockport former resident of Brighton Park, passed away October 3, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents Henry and Ann (nee Danis) Prekop, one sister Deanna Marie.

Henry is survived by his beloved wife of 60 years Jo Ann, (nee Yuskis); his loving children Laura (Roger) Nash, Deborah (Rick) Parenteau, Michael (Maria) Prekop, and Erika (John) Faragoi; grandchildren Cody (Sarah Rouhani) Gibbs, Summer Gibbs, Austin Gibbs, Rebecca (Michael) Wilhite, Angela Weiss, Rion Parenteau, Madison Parenteau, Nicole (Ben) Prekop-Nagels, Andrew Villarreal, Brandon Villarreal, Artie Chavez, Lauren Faragoi and Johnny Faragoi; great-grandchildren Ivy Wilhite, Violet Wilhite, Scarlett Wilhite, and Eli Nagels; sisters Adrianne (Al) Hansen and Linda (Bill) Kozak; God-Daughter Vickie Yuskis; many nieces and nephews also survive.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 9, 2019
