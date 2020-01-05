|
Henry C. Schramm, 91 of Skokie died surrounded by his loving family on January 1, 2020. Henry is survived by his four daughters, Susan (Fred Lake) Sellers, Donna (Michael) Clark, Karen (Lou) Kailer and Linda (Alvaro Camara) Schramm; proud grandfather of Brian (Alison) Keith, Angela (Leddie), Ashley and the late Alvaro; Great-grandfather of Logan, Alaina, Noelle and Mason. Henry was preceded in death by his wife of 68 years, Betty Mae Schramm, brother Irving and sister Eleanor. Henry "Hank" was born and raised in Evanston. He and Betty Mae met when, at eleven years old, she moved into his Noyes Street neighborhood. They were married at 21 and devoted to each other for life. At Evanston High School, he played baseball and football. His love of sports followed him through life and was a fan of all Chicago Sports teams. He especially loved the Cubs and became a Season Ticket Holder in 1995. After High School, he joined his Evanston based family business, Charles Schramm Plastering. He became an expert in plastering architectural detailing and was in great demand throughout the North Shore area homes. In his retirement, it gave him great pride and joy, when driving around, to point out the beautiful homes where he had left his artistic footprint. He recently received a plaque for 70 years of membership in the Plasters' and Cement Masons Union Local #502 from the Operative Plasterers and Cement Masons International Association of the United States and Canada. He was also proud that at 91, he had passed his driver's test. Hank was also a member of the National Guard and remembered fondly his camp experiences and camaraderie with fellow members. He enjoyed gardening, reading and travelling. Hank and Betty Mae traveled extensively but his favorite type of travel was Road Trips. He loved visiting rural towns in Wisconsin, Illinois and Indiana. He was an active, lifetime member of Bethlehem Evangelical Lutheran Church in Evanston. His strong faith in God, strong work ethic, honesty and respect for others was who he was. Visitation Sunday, January 12, 2020, 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Donnellan Family Funeral Home, 10045 Skokie Boulevard, at Old Orchard Road, Skokie, IL 60077 and Monday January, 13, 2020 10:00 a.m. until time of funeral service 11:00 a.m. at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 1334 Wesley Avenue, at Greenwood Street, Evanston, IL 60201. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery, Skokie, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Bethlehem Lutheran Church Endowment Fund, 1334 Wesley Avenue, Evanston, IL 60201 Funeral Info: www.donnellanfuneral.com or (847) 675-199
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Jan. 5 to Jan. 10, 2020