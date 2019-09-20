Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel
8851 Skokie Boulevard
Skokie, IL 60077-2224
(847) 229-8822
Service
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
Henry Coretz Obituary
Henry Coretz, beloved husband of Vivian nee Riederman for 68 years. Loving father of Wendy (Rod) Bennett and Melissa (Richard) Goemann. Proud grandfather of Meredith Larson, Brooke (Steve) Park, Ethan (Lindsay) Goemann and Laura Goemann, Michelle (Paul) Hendricks, and Michael Bennett. Cherished great grandfather of Penelope Park, Megan Hendricks, and Jordan Hendricks. Dear brother of Esther Eisenstein. Henry attended The Julliard School of Performing Arts before World War II and graduated with degrees in violin and trombone from the American Conservatory of Music. Henry was a violinist in the Kansas City Philharmonic, Denver Symphony Orchestra, Highland Park Strings, the principal of Doolittle West Elementary School in Chicago from 1964-1991and a very proud member of the Chicago Musicians' Union and Chicago Teachers' Union. Service Monday 10AM at Chicago Jewish Funerals, 8851 Skokie Blvd (at Niles Center Road), Skokie. Interment Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Hadassah, 60 Revere Dr., Suite 800, Northbrook, IL 60062, www.hadassah.org or Jewish United Fund, 30 S. Wells St., Chicago, IL 60606 www.juf.org. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 20, 2019
