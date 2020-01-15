|
Henry D. Groen, age 68, U.S. Naval Air Reserves Veteran. Beloved husband for 20 years to Paula, nee Lukasik. Loving father of Timothy John Groen, Carrie Ann Byrdak and Stephanie Lyn Groen. Cherished grandfather of Joseph Byrdak. Devoted son of the late Donald O. and Janice (nee VanderLaan) Groen. Dear brother of Evelyn (Shawn) Norton, Dennis (Mary Kay) Groen and the late Leroy (Julie) Groen and the late Linda (Bill) Healy. Dearest uncle of many nieces and nephews. Co-owner with his brother Dennis of Groen's Heavy Towing & Truck Repair since 1976. Henry loved to travel and was an avid scuba diver. Visitation Sunday, January 19, 2020 from 2-7 p.m. Funeral Service Monday, January 20, 2020, 10:00 a.m. at Colonial Chapel, 15525 S. 73rd Ave. (155th/Wheeler Dr. & Harlem) Orland Park, IL. Interment Evergreen Cemetery, Evergreen Park, IL. Express your thoughts and condolences at colonialchapel.com 708-532-5400
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Jan. 15 to Jan. 16, 2020