Henry Dean Saberman passed away on Thursday, February 28th, surrounded by people who loved him. He is survived by Marilyn (Weiss), his wife and partner in life for the last 27 years; his daughters Jessica (David Miller) and Sandy. He is also survived by his older brother Mark (Donna), and a large extended family of in-laws, nieces, nephews, friends, and a duo of devastated dogs. Miriam (Colt), his first wife and mother of Jessica and Sandy, preceded him in death. Hank was born on October 27, 1942 in Chicago to Meyer and Anne (Blank) Saberman. He graduated from Von Steuben High School in 1960, the University of Illinois at Champaign-Urbana in 1964 (Phi Ep), and the University of Illinois School of Dentistry in 1969. He was dealt a bad hand, and was not the best player. After Miriam died, he struggled to deal with life on life's terms, but he and the girls survived through the love and support of family and friends. His luck changed in 1992 when Mary Ann Folino introduced him to her best friend, Marilyn. He worked as a dentist when he could, but more frequently, he delivered pizzas and drove taxis and an airport van, before eventually becoming a substitute teacher with the Chicago Public Schools (CPS). He found a new calling as a CPS high school science teacher, starting out at Lake View and Schurz, before settling in at Senn. Hank leaves a legacy of lost snakes in the walls of Senn, and will be remembered for his sense of humor, though he was not always funny. In lieu of flowers or donations, the family requests that you honor Hank by generously tipping your service workers. We will always love you Uncle Hank, Doc, Pops, Dad, Cranky Hanky, and Babe. Service Tuesday 12 noon at Chicago Jewish Funerals, 8851 Skokie Blvd (at Niles Center Road), Skokie. Interment Westalwn Cemetery. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 1, 2020