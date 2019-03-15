Home

Henry Evenhouse, age 90, of Willowbrook. Beloved husband of Janet Evenhouse, nee Huizenga; loving father Judy (Tom) Yonker, Joni (Dale) Hoekstra, Jeanne (Tim) Ellens, Joyce (Bradley) James, Jay (Sharon Wagner) Evenhouse; devoted grandfather of sixteen; great-grandfather of eighteen; fond brother of the late Robert (Rev. Neva) Evenhouse, Bernard (the late Janice) Evenhouse, and the late Marjorie (the late Ted) Agema; Uncle of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Sunday, March 17th, 2-8 PM at Knollcrest Funeral Home, 1500 S. Meyers Rd. (3 Blks. S. of Roosevelt) Lombard. In-State Monday, 9-10 AM until time of service at 10 AM at The Christian Reformed Church of Western Springs, 5140 Wolf Road, Western Springs. Interment Fairmont Willow Hills Cemetery; Memorials to Timothy Christian Schools, 1061 S. Prospect, Elmhurst, IL 60126. Funeral info: www.knollcrest.net or 630-932-1500.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 15, 2019
