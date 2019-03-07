Home

Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory- Barrington
149 West Main St.
Barrington, IL 60010
847-381-3411
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
3:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory- Barrington
149 West Main St.
Barrington, IL 60010
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
4:00 PM
Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory- Barrington
149 West Main St.
Barrington, IL 60010
Henry was born December 28, 1936 in Germany. He passed away at his home in Barrington, February 26, 2019. Hank is survived by his wife of 56 years, Carol (nee Bouley); daughter, Lisa (Craig) Lizak; grandchildren, Jake Henry, Shaun Blue, and Kate Sparrow Lizak; brother, Michael Fedirko (Sam Cook); brother in law, John Szpak; sister in law, Ingrid Pompetzki; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Memorial visitation will be 3pm until the memorial service at 4pm Saturday March 9 at Davenport Family Funeral Home, 149 W. Main St. (Lake Cook Road) Barrington. In lieu of flowers memorial donations in Hank's name may be made to Orphans of the Storm animal shelter, www.orphansofthestorm.org. Please visit www.davenportfamily.com to send condolences.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 7, 2019
