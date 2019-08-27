|
Henry Darryl Hoffman, at the age of 87, died peacefully in his sleep on August 23, 2019. Beloved husband of Mary Ellen, nee McNeil; loving father to Tom (Jen), Julie(Todd) and Mike(Kathy), grandfather to Evan, Ally, Emma, Colleen, Michael, Toby and Caleb. He is survived by his brother Donald. After a long battle with heart ailments and Parkinson Disease, he is finally at rest.
Born in Los Angeles on November 29, 1931 of Maurice (Papi) and Viola Hoffman, Darryl earned his bachelor's degree from UCLA and Master's Degree from USC. Darryl began his career at Bullocks & I. Magnin - Los Angeles, as Director of Data Processing, he spent the bulk of his professional life at Marshall Field & Co – Chicago, as Vice-President of Information Systems – an early pioneer of retail applications of computer systems. Involved in a variety of charitable and civic causes. Active at his parish Church of St. Mary in Lake Forest, Illinois and at St. Hilary Church in Tiburon, CA. Most recently, Darryl's calm, steady guidance and leadership extended to Chair of the Residents committee at Sunrise Assisted Living, San Rafael, CA. Our family is deeply grateful for the care and compassion extended to Darryl by the staff at Sunrise. He was dearly loved and respected by all.
Darryl was a culinary artist, widely known for his barbeque, turkey gravy and clam dip. He really loved the music of Kris Kristopherson, Neil Diamond and Jimmy Buffett. During their retirement, Mary Ellen and Darryl traveled extensively visiting family. Together they enjoyed many cruise ship destinations and a pilgrimage to The Holy Land.
Visitation to be held on Thursday August 29, 2019 from 4-8pm at Keaton's Mortuary, 1022 East Street, San Rafael, CA 94901. Funeral services will be held at 11am on August 30th at St. Hilary Catholic Church, 761 Hilary Drive, Tiburon Belvedere, CA 94920. In Lieu of Flowers, donations in Darryl Hoffman's Memory can be made out to The Archdiocese of Chicago, and sent to Office for the Protection of Children and Youth, Healing Garden at 835 N. Rush Street, Chicago, IL 60611.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 27, 2019