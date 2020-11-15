Henry Joseph Centracchio, 85; retired sewer and water man; of Chicago's Old Town neighborhood; passed away peacefully at his son's home, November 12, 2020. Devoted father of Denise (Angelo Christopher) Centracchio, Debbie (Michael) Trezek, and David Centracchio. Loving grandfather of five, plus one great-grandchild on the way. Longtime companion of Myrna Trafman. Preceded in death by his eldest child Ronald Henry Centracchio and parents Henry Ericole Centracchio and Antoinette DiCianni Centracchio. Future interment of cremated remains at Queen of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to the Colon Cancer Coalition, https://coloncancercoalition.org/
