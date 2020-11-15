1/
Henry J. Centracchio
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Henry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Henry Joseph Centracchio, 85; retired sewer and water man; of Chicago's Old Town neighborhood; passed away peacefully at his son's home, November 12, 2020. Devoted father of Denise (Angelo Christopher) Centracchio, Debbie (Michael) Trezek, and David Centracchio. Loving grandfather of five, plus one great-grandchild on the way. Longtime companion of Myrna Trafman. Preceded in death by his eldest child Ronald Henry Centracchio and parents Henry Ericole Centracchio and Antoinette DiCianni Centracchio. Future interment of cremated remains at Queen of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to the Colon Cancer Coalition, https://coloncancercoalition.org/. Arrangements by Cremation Society of Illinois, 773-281-5058 or www.cremation-society.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cremation Society of Illinois
736 W. Addison St
Chicago, IL 60613
(773) 281-5058
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved