Woodlawn Funeral Home
7750 West Cermak Road
Forest Park, IL 60130
(708) 442-8500
Henry Dajc
Henry J. Dajc, age 82, February 22, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Jeanette; loving father of Sharon (Glen) Weilbaker and David (Jodie); cherished grandfather of Christopher, Nicholas, Emilie and Aimee; dear brother of Dolores (late Frank) Flaska; fond uncle of many nieces and nephews.Funeral Services Friday 11a.m. Rev. Hassel Bullock officiating; at Woodlawn Funeral Home 7750 W. Cermak Road; Forest Park, IL Interment Woodlawn Cemetery. Visitation Thursday 3-8p.mDonations to the American (800) 242-8721 would be appreciated.Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.woodlawnchicago.com for the Dajc family. (708) 442-8500
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 26, 2019
