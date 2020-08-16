1/2
Henry J. Wajda
Henry "Hank" J. Wajda, 74, of Glenview, passed away August 12, 2020. Beloved husband for 45 years of Sophie Wajda nee Voss; loving father of Suzanne (Greg) Friedrich and the late Michelle "Shelly" Wajda; cherished grandfather of Eric Henry Friedrich; dear brother of Eleanore (late Frank) Sladek and Mary Ann (Monte) Railsback; fond uncle of many nieces and nephews; dear son of the late Henry L. and Anna Wajda. Hank was a Veteran of the US Army serving during Viet Nam. He worked for 40 years for United Airlines. Visitation will be held Monday, August 17, 2020 from 3 to 7 pm at N.H. Scott & Hanekamp Funeral Home, 1240 Waukegan Road, Glenview. PLEASE NOTE: In compliance with public health and safety directives due to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, face masks and social distancing will be required. A maximum of 50 people will be allowed in the funeral home at any given time. Funeral Mass will be private at St. Catherine Laboure, Glenview. Interment All Saints Cemetery. Funeral information 847-998-1020.



Published in Chicago Tribune on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
17
Visitation
03:00 - 07:00 PM
N.H. Scott & Hanekamp Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
N.H. Scott & Hanekamp Funeral Home
1240 Waukegan Road
Glenview, IL 60025
(847) 998-1020
Memories & Condolences

2 entries
August 15, 2020
Group of 10 Memorial Trees
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Gilbert Johnson
August 15, 2020
Loving Light Dishgarden
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Diane Banks
