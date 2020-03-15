|
|
Henry Joseph Prangl, 85, died Friday, March 6, 2020. Henry (Hank) was born December 3, 1934 in Chicago, Illinois to Adolf and Theresa Prangl. He grew up in Humboldt Park with his siblings Josephine, Adolf, Carole (Mrozek), John, Alice (Balog), and Maryanne (Steward). After graduating from Lane Tech High School, he was drafted into the Army and worked in the motorpool. On May 13, 1961, he married the love of his life, Tish (Filarski). Together they raised their three children in Addison. Hank was an inspector at Overton Gear and Tool from 1968-1999. He appreciated all things in nature. There wasn't anything he couldn't fix. Hank and Tish moved to Bensenville in 1986, and then retired to Long Beach, Indiana. They wintered in California with family or Texas with friends. Most of all, they cherished entertaining the family at their home.
Hank is survived by his children, Jeff Prangl, Joe Prangl, and Jenny (Lou) Saliba; grandchildren Charlie, Lily, and Anthony; along with several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife in 2014.
Memorial services will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Lewy Body Dementia Association www.lbda.org.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 15, 2020