Henry Jostock 89, at rest April 2, 2019. He is survived by his wife Jacquelyn neeBucholz; children, Matthew Jostock, Andrew Jostock, Valerie Jostock, Eric (Donna) Jostock; step-children, Albert Heldermon, Robert (Dana) Heldermon, Sally (Dan) Arneson, Stephen (Lisa) Gundersen, and his step-granddaughter Brooke Heldermon. He was predeceased by his wives Cecelia and Katherine. Henry was an attorney in the city of Chicago for over 60 years. Donations in Henry's name may be made to Holy Name Cathedral's Thursday-Friday Supper Program: 730 N Wabash Ave, Chicago, Il 60611. Visitation April 7, 12:00 noon until 5:00 pm. Funeral Mass April 8, 10:30 am at Holy Name Cathedral. For information www.lakeviewfuneralhome.com, 773.472.6300.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Apr. 5 to Apr. 7, 2019