Henry J. Kereluk, 96, died peacefully on Nov. 30th, at the Veteran's Home in Manteno, IL. He was the loving son of Joseph & Anna Kereluk, ex-husband of Jean, fond father to Thomas (Laurie), caring brother to Roman (Helene), special uncle to Richard (Deborah) and Danielle (Richard), and great uncle to Daniel, Kristen, and Sara. Henry was a devoted and caring partner for 55 years to Bernice Machala and her family, Carl (Cathy), Ken (Arlene), and their children Michael, Tracey, and Steven (godson). Henry was a Sargent in the Air Force during World War II, serving as a gunnery instructor. He was a humble and Christian man who will be missed. Visitation Wednesday, December 4th from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. at The Sourek Manor Funeral Home, 5645 W. 35th St.. Funeral Mass, St. Odilo Church, Berwyn, IL at 9:30 a.m.. Interment Resurrection Garden Mausoleum, Justice IL. For more information call 708-652-6661.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 3, 2019