Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sourek Funeral Home - Cicero
5645 W 35TH ST
Cicero, IL 60804
(708) 652-6661
For more information about
Henry Kereluk
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
8:00 AM - 9:00 AM
Sourek Funeral Home - Cicero
5645 W 35TH ST
Cicero, IL 60804
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Odilo Church
Berwyn, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Henry Kereluk
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Henry Kereluk


1943 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Henry Kereluk Obituary
Henry J. Kereluk, 96, died peacefully on Nov. 30th, at the Veteran's Home in Manteno, IL. He was the loving son of Joseph & Anna Kereluk, ex-husband of Jean, fond father to Thomas (Laurie), caring brother to Roman (Helene), special uncle to Richard (Deborah) and Danielle (Richard), and great uncle to Daniel, Kristen, and Sara. Henry was a devoted and caring partner for 55 years to Bernice Machala and her family, Carl (Cathy), Ken (Arlene), and their children Michael, Tracey, and Steven (godson). Henry was a Sargent in the Air Force during World War II, serving as a gunnery instructor. He was a humble and Christian man who will be missed. Visitation Wednesday, December 4th from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. at The Sourek Manor Funeral Home, 5645 W. 35th St.. Funeral Mass, St. Odilo Church, Berwyn, IL at 9:30 a.m.. Interment Resurrection Garden Mausoleum, Justice IL. For more information call 708-652-6661.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Henry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -