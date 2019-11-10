Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Henry Kite Obituary
Henry Kite, age 82. Beloved husband of Sandra, nee Grabell; devoted father of Susie Grajek, Mimi Kite, Lisa (Tim) Gallagher, William (Julie) Lipman, Alan (Bobbie) Rubin and Ann Endre; loving grandfather of 13 grandchildren; dear brother of Marcy (the late Ron) Novit and the late Bonnie (Peter) Shaw; fond uncle of Edward (Marilyn) Novit and Jerry Novit. A graduate of Roosevelt University, Henry became a CPA and founded his own public accounting firm. He later became CFO of the Roy Houff Company. Per Henry's request there will be no funeral services. Contributions in Henry's name to The Institue for Global Health founded by Dr. Robert J. Havey https://www.globalhealth.northwestern.edu/give.html would be appreciated. Info Mitzvah Memorial Funerals, 630-MITZVAH

Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2019
