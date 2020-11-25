1/1
Henry L. Vervoort
Henry L. Vervoort, age 87, of Plainfield. US Army Veteran / Korean War. Beloved husband of the late Yvonne and companion of Mary Melaniphy. Loving father of Steven (Carol) Vervoort, Jacqueline Melfi, Denise (David) Hudec and the late Michelle. Devoted grandfather of Michelle (Robert) Endemann, Robert Paul, Lindsay (Timothy) Saldok and Ryan (Angela) Vervoort. Adoring great-grandfather of Jacob, Henry, Caleb, Jackson, Hudson, Harper and Reagan. Dear brother of Joan (Barry) Gratt and the late William (late Patricia) Vervoort. Services and interment will be private. Memorials in Henry's memory may be made to The Michael J. Fox Foundation. Arrangements entrusted to Hallowell & James Funeral Home 630-964-6500



Published in Chicago Tribune on Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hallowell & James Funeral Home
301 75th Street
Downers Grove, IL 60516
(630) 964-6500
