Henry P. Mrozek, age 89, Army Korean War Veteran. Beloved husband of Genevieve (nee Marusarz). Loving father of Therese (Tom) Bevilacqua, Dr. Carol Corbridge, Ted (Kim) Mrozek and Kathy Mrozek. Devoted grandfather of Dr. Sarah Corbridge and Laura and Brian Bevilacqua. Cherished son of the late Rudolph and Mary (nee Szczupta). Dear brother of Raymond and Veronica Mrozek, the late Joseph (Norma), Anne (Ted) Cetera, Stella Mrozek, Mary (William) Schaffer, John (Marion), Catherine (Richard) Shields, Rose (Ray) Gould, Elizabeth (Charles) Riggan, Edward (Maureen), Frank (Natalie) and Agnes Mrozek. Brother-in-law of Joseph (Maria) Marusarz and Bernice (Robert) Fessett and the late Frank (Carol) Marusarz. Also many nieces and nephews.
Funeral Friday 9:15am from RICHARD J. MODELL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 12641 W. 143rd St., Homer Glen to SS Cyril & Methodius Church. Mass 10am. Visitation Thursday 3pm to 9pm. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. 708-301-3595 or rjmodellfh.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 18, 2019