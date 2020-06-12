Henry P. Pacelli, 87, at rest June 8, 2020. Beloved husband of 53 years of the late Angela D. (nee DeFlorio); loving brother of Ben, Vince and Carmen; dearest uncle of many nieces and nephews. Veteran of the US Navy. Prior to 2015, Henry resided in the state of New Mexico for over 40 years; El Paso, Alamogordo and then Rio Rancho. Previously employed at Admiral Corp and Sparton Tech as purchasing manager of electronic supplies. He was elected mayor of Alamogordo and was a close political associate of US senator of New Mexico, Pete Domenici. Funeral Mass Saturday June 13, 2020 at 11 A.M. at St. Peter's Catholic Church 551 N. Rush St., Itasca. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Cappetta's West Suburban Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Westmont. Info 630-852-8000 or www.westsuburbanfh.com
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 12, 2020.