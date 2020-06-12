Henry P. Pacelli
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Henry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Henry P. Pacelli, 87, at rest June 8, 2020. Beloved husband of 53 years of the late Angela D. (nee DeFlorio); loving brother of Ben, Vince and Carmen; dearest uncle of many nieces and nephews. Veteran of the US Navy. Prior to 2015, Henry resided in the state of New Mexico for over 40 years; El Paso, Alamogordo and then Rio Rancho. Previously employed at Admiral Corp and Sparton Tech as purchasing manager of electronic supplies. He was elected mayor of Alamogordo and was a close political associate of US senator of New Mexico, Pete Domenici. Funeral Mass Saturday June 13, 2020 at 11 A.M. at St. Peter's Catholic Church 551 N. Rush St., Itasca. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Cappetta's West Suburban Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Westmont. Info 630-852-8000 or www.westsuburbanfh.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
13
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. Peter's Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
West Suburban Funeral Home & Cremation Services
39 N. Cass Ave
Westmont, IL 60559
(630) 852-8000
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved