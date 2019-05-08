Home

Michaels Funeral Home & Cremation Services
800 S. Roselle Road
Schaumburg, IL 60193
(847) 891-2900
Henry P. Swiatek

Henry P. Swiatek Obituary
Henry P. Swiatek, 97, of Schaumburg passed away peacefully May 4, 2019, at home with his loving family by his side. Henry was a proud WWII Army Veteran and Purple Heart recipient. Adoring husband of 70 years to Dorothy (nee Jeczala); loving father of Dennis (Joyce) and Sandra (William) Norman; fond grandfather of Jeffrey (Jandaira) Norman and Michael D. (Lauren) Norman; proud great grandfather of Michael H. Norman; dear brother of the late Harry and the late Marian Stevens; beloved uncle to many nieces and nephews. Visitation Thurs., May 9 3:00-8:00pm at Michaels Funeral Home, 800 S. Roselle Rd., Schaumburg. Funeral Services Fri., May 10 beginning with prayers at 9:15am at the funeral home to 10:00am Funeral Mass at St. Hubert Church, Hoffman Estates. Interment St. Adalbert Cemetery, Niles. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Henry's name to , and click "Donate". For information 847-891-2900 or www.michaelsfh.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 8, 2019
