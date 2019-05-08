|
Henry P. Swiatek, 97, of Schaumburg passed away peacefully May 4, 2019, at home with his loving family by his side. Henry was a proud WWII Army Veteran and Purple Heart recipient. Adoring husband of 70 years to Dorothy (nee Jeczala); loving father of Dennis (Joyce) and Sandra (William) Norman; fond grandfather of Jeffrey (Jandaira) Norman and Michael D. (Lauren) Norman; proud great grandfather of Michael H. Norman; dear brother of the late Harry and the late Marian Stevens; beloved uncle to many nieces and nephews. Visitation Thurs., May 9 3:00-8:00pm at Michaels Funeral Home, 800 S. Roselle Rd., Schaumburg. Funeral Services Fri., May 10 beginning with prayers at 9:15am at the funeral home to 10:00am Funeral Mass at St. Hubert Church, Hoffman Estates. Interment St. Adalbert Cemetery, Niles. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Henry's name to , and click "Donate". For information 847-891-2900 or www.michaelsfh.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 8, 2019