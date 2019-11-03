Home

Cumberland Chapels
8300 West Lawrence Ave.
Norridge, IL 60706
(708) 456-8300
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Funeral
Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019
9:00 AM
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Eugene Catholic Church,
Chicago, IL
View Map
Henry Peter Popek Obituary
Henry Peter Popek 'Hank', 72, passed away October 30, 2019. Retired Chicago Police Detective, 40 years of service. Proud Army veteran. Loving father of Peter, Nina (Jeffrey) Nelson. Fond grandfather of Matthew Henry and Ryan Jeffrey. Loving brother of Roma, Marty, Helen, Rose. Fond uncle of many. Visitation will be Tuesday, November 5, from 3:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. at Cumberland Chapels, 8300 W Lawrence Ave, Norridge. Funeral will begin on Wednesday at 9:00 a.m. at the funeral home, then proceed to St. Eugene Catholic Church, Chicago, for Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. Interment private. Info 708-456-8300
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 3, 2019
