Henry Peter Popek 'Hank', 72, passed away October 30, 2019. Retired Chicago Police Detective, 40 years of service. Proud Army veteran. Loving father of Peter, Nina (Jeffrey) Nelson. Fond grandfather of Matthew Henry and Ryan Jeffrey. Loving brother of Roma, Marty, Helen, Rose. Fond uncle of many. Visitation will be Tuesday, November 5, from 3:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. at Cumberland Chapels, 8300 W Lawrence Ave, Norridge. Funeral will begin on Wednesday at 9:00 a.m. at the funeral home, then proceed to St. Eugene Catholic Church, Chicago, for Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. Interment private. Info 708-456-8300
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 3, 2019