Henry R. Auwerda, age 91, of Indian Head Park. Beloved husband of the late Marian J., nee Evenhouse; loving father of Vivian (Garry) Sannes, Kathryn (the late Dennis) Benakovich, Paul Auwerda, and Tim (Laura) Auwerda; devoted grandfather of Robyn (Leigh) Castle, Kathryn Scott, Marina Auwerda, and Heather Auwerda; great-grandfather of Shae and Johanna Castle; fond brother of Nicholas (the late Peg) Auwerda and Richard (Dollie) Auwerda; uncle of many nieces and nephews.



A memorial service for Henry will be held at a later date, when family and friends can gather safely and without restrictions. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Disabled Veterans National Foundation, 4601 Forbes Blvd, Suite 130, Landham, MD 20706, are appreciated. For more info: 630-932-1500.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store