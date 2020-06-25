Henry Redlich, 92, beloved husband of the late Diane; loving mother of Paula (Chuck) Linder, Jan Krieman and Marci (Ira) Fierstein; cherished grandfather of Debbie (Mark) Spitz, Aaron (Hollie) Linder, Michael (Lisa) Linder, Ross (Lynn) Goldberg, Kayla (Ryan) Juedes, Adam (Kinzie) Goldberg, Gary (Monica) Goldberg, Sharon Smith, Haley (David) Hirsch, and Deena (Kevin) Nathan; adored great grandfather of 14. Holocaust survivor and Korean War army veteran. To keep everyone safe and healthy services will be private. Interment Shalom Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Illinois Holocaust Museum & Education Center (ilholocaustuseum.org). To leave condolences or for information including a link to view the service: (847) 255-3520 or shalom2.com
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 25, 2020.