Henry Russell Platt
1927 - 2020
Henry Russell Platt III - originally from Evanston, and a long-time resident of Wilmette, passed away peacefully April 28 2020 at the age of 92. Russ was a devoted family man, ardent golfer and optimist, and longtime railroad company executive. He was loved for his boundless good humor, his upbeat attitude and his rallying catch phrases, including the one most familiar to all who knew him, "Tally ho the fox!" Russ enjoyed planting his flower beds each season, was a voracious reader and a great lover of sports-especially tennis and, even more so, golf. For some time, he was the longest, continuous member of Glen View Club, first joining as a junior member in 1945. The way he golfed, always keeping the ball down the middle of the fairway in a very consistent fashion, even into his later years, reflected his approach to life: keep an even keel, always be in a good mood, and appreciate what you have. Hence, another of his phrases, "Keep smiling!" Russ's ancestors founded Plattsburgh, NY, and his grandfather was a founding partner in the Chicago based law firm Mayer, Brown & Platt. Russ was born September 7, 1927 and grew up in Evanston, with summers spent at Camp Highlands for Boys in Sayner, WI. He graduated from Deerfield Academy in Deerfield, MA, in 1945, and went on to attend Williams College where he majored in economics, played varsity tennis and squash, and was a member of the Zeta Psi Fraternity. Due to the nation's war effort, he was in an accelerated year-round program, graduating in just three years, in 1948. He would later graduate from the Harvard Business School Executive Education Program. Between college graduation and his first job, he entered the army, where he was stationed in Greenland for six months and finished his service achieving the rank of 1st lieutenant. His railroad career began at North American Car Corporation (NACC) in the mid-1950s. Learning the business from the ground up, he started in a railroad repair shop in Tulsa, OK, but quickly moved to the New York City office to begin more than a half-century career in sales and marketing in the railroad transportation and leasing industry. In 1957, still in New York, he would meet and marry his wife of 57 years, Ann Barbara Crampton of Southgate, England, who taught physical education at the Brearley School, and The Chapin School, in Manhattan. They had their first of three children, Peter R. Platt, while living in Peter Cooper Village. In 1959 Russ was transferred back to Chicago and moved to Wilmette, where his second and third children were born; Alison M. Platt and Alan Q. Platt. During this time Russ remained with NACC, becoming Senior VP of Marketing and Sales, and following a merger with Flying Tiger Line, NACC became the most diversified railcar leasing company in the industry, thanks in no small part, to Russ's sales and marketing team. After twenty-three years with NACC, Russ left the company to join Richmond Tank Car as a sales executive. Russ then went on to finish his career working for PLM in Chicago. He is survived by his brother, Peter V. Platt (married to Anne H. Platt); his three children, Peter R. Platt (married to Meredith Kennard), Alison P. Kendall (married to Peter A. Kendall), Alan Q. Platt (married to Jennifer P. Bernardi); and six grandchildren, Alexander and Jessica, William and Emily, and Livia and Russell.

The past five years of Russ's life have been spent happily at Westminster Place – a Presbyterian Homes community in Evanston, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to their charitable arm, the Geneva Foundation, via their online portal at https://presbyterianhomes.org/foundation/. Or to the charitable arm of Glen View Club, known as the Glen View Club Scholarship Foundation, also via their online portal at https://www.glenviewclub.com/employment/scholarship-foundation-467.html. Both foundations support the educational opportunities of their employees. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date.


Published in Chicago Tribune on May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Celebration of Life
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 10, 2020
My condolences to my former boss at tiger leasing.
Joseph Jucius
Coworker
May 9, 2020
"Oh my God, if he's here today he'll be here everyday!" It's rare to remember the very first words someone says to you. It only seems to happen when you meet someone truly remarkable. Those were the first words Russ spoke to me, right after he stepped out of an elevator and walked into the 27th floor lobby of North American Car in Chicago. There I sat, waiting for my final NACC job interview with him. I had to get Russ' nod, NACC's Sr. VP of Sales & Marketing, to earn the sales position I coveted. My interview landed on the morning of Chicago's worst weather day ever (early Feb, 1977). As Russ entered the lobby, his entire left side was still white with snow ... from the top of his hat, past his still taut scarf and trench coat, to the bottom cuff of his pants. As I had experienced earlier, he had been pelted with snow in literally gale force winds during his walk from the Northwestern train to the Union Station Building on this -68 degree wind chill morning. I rose as Russ approached me with his distinctive gate, big open smile, booming voice and outstretched hand. As we shook hands, he immediately tried to put me at ease by saying, "Let's go inside where I can take off this darn wet stuff . Man what a day out there. I can't believe you made it here! I almost didn't come in myself! Good Morning Loretta!"

On that day, I gained so much more than my first job. When Russ hired me, I gained a mentor, a role model, my best boss ever, and a life-long friend. Through his approach of leading by example, Russ modeled everything I needed to know to be successful: a thorough knowledge of our company's products and services, a strong work ethic, a team first attitude, a strong moral compass, and a great sense of humor. Russ always worked hard to make good deals for both parties in a contract; he was in theIndustry for the long haul and added good friends in the Rail Industry with each passing year. When those occasional tough business days came along, Russ took them in stride, did the hard work, and could often be heard rallying his troops by saying such things as, "Problems? Problems? We don't have any problems ... We just have opportunities!" Russ got people to perform at their best when it mattered the most because nobody wanted to disappoint him. His leadership style and caring manner earned him respect and fierce loyalty from those who worked for him, from the clients he served, and from an industry that also knew Russ's word was his bond. However those who worked with Russ might choose to describe his many wonderful attributes, I think they would all concur that he was a kind, caring, fun-loving and delightfully charming gentleman, made even more so by the dapper bow ties he loved to wear so regularly. Russ was a wonderful one of a kind.

Tally Ho, Russ! We are all richer for the time we got to share with you. My sincerest condolences to Peter, Alison, Alan, and to all Platt family members.

Jim
Jim Romey
Coworker
May 8, 2020
Rest In Peace my dear friend. Thanks for all the great memories and the nickname you gave me a as Big Daddy



Frank Diodati
Coworker
