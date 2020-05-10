"Oh my God, if he's here today he'll be here everyday!" It's rare to remember the very first words someone says to you. It only seems to happen when you meet someone truly remarkable. Those were the first words Russ spoke to me, right after he stepped out of an elevator and walked into the 27th floor lobby of North American Car in Chicago. There I sat, waiting for my final NACC job interview with him. I had to get Russ' nod, NACC's Sr. VP of Sales & Marketing, to earn the sales position I coveted. My interview landed on the morning of Chicago's worst weather day ever (early Feb, 1977). As Russ entered the lobby, his entire left side was still white with snow ... from the top of his hat, past his still taut scarf and trench coat, to the bottom cuff of his pants. As I had experienced earlier, he had been pelted with snow in literally gale force winds during his walk from the Northwestern train to the Union Station Building on this -68 degree wind chill morning. I rose as Russ approached me with his distinctive gate, big open smile, booming voice and outstretched hand. As we shook hands, he immediately tried to put me at ease by saying, "Let's go inside where I can take off this darn wet stuff . Man what a day out there. I can't believe you made it here! I almost didn't come in myself! Good Morning Loretta!"



On that day, I gained so much more than my first job. When Russ hired me, I gained a mentor, a role model, my best boss ever, and a life-long friend. Through his approach of leading by example, Russ modeled everything I needed to know to be successful: a thorough knowledge of our company's products and services, a strong work ethic, a team first attitude, a strong moral compass, and a great sense of humor. Russ always worked hard to make good deals for both parties in a contract; he was in theIndustry for the long haul and added good friends in the Rail Industry with each passing year. When those occasional tough business days came along, Russ took them in stride, did the hard work, and could often be heard rallying his troops by saying such things as, "Problems? Problems? We don't have any problems ... We just have opportunities!" Russ got people to perform at their best when it mattered the most because nobody wanted to disappoint him. His leadership style and caring manner earned him respect and fierce loyalty from those who worked for him, from the clients he served, and from an industry that also knew Russ's word was his bond. However those who worked with Russ might choose to describe his many wonderful attributes, I think they would all concur that he was a kind, caring, fun-loving and delightfully charming gentleman, made even more so by the dapper bow ties he loved to wear so regularly. Russ was a wonderful one of a kind.



Tally Ho, Russ! We are all richer for the time we got to share with you. My sincerest condolences to Peter, Alison, Alan, and to all Platt family members.



Jim



Jim Romey

Coworker