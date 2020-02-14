|
|
Henry Ruwe Barton Sr., age 98, of Lombard, devoted and loving husband for 65 years to the late Gertrude M. "Trudy" Barton, nee Mazurek; cherished father of Paulette Hottelet, Christine Barton and the late Henry Ruwe Barton Jr. and David Barton; dearest grandfather of Jonathan, Christopher, Maria, Henry, Pete, Cal, Joseph, Sophie, Claire and Mick and great-grandfather of five; dear brother of the late Dorothy Packard and Grace Helen Gilliard. Ruwe passed away peacefully at Beacon Hill Retirement Home in Lombard on October 16, 2019. A commemorative ceremony is being planned for August 13, 2020 in Glen Ellyn. Ruwe was a graduate of Glenbard High School in Glen Ellyn, studied at the University of Illinois in Champaign/Urbana, began developing test procedures for R-1830-43 Radial 1200 horsepower radial aircraft engines at Buick Aviation in Melrose Park and then served in the US Army in World War II as an airplane and engine mechanic on I-40 Allison jet engines in P-80 airplanes, service for which he was very proud. Following the war, Ruwe worked for the Armour Research Foundation in Chicago, developing laboratory procedures to simulate road wear on automotive parts while operating with test lubricants. He then founded Auto Research Laboratories in Chicago to continue this automotive testing work, where he served as president until his retirement in 1986. Ruwe viewed today's sealed, long wearing automobile engines requiring little maintenance as an accomplishment to which he had made significant contributions. Info on memorial service from the family.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 14, 2020