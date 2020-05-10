Henry "Hank" Stawicki, age 98, of Burke, VA, formerly of Chicago, IL, passed away May 3, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Anne, nee Pavkovic, Stawicki; dear father of Jeanne Cooney, Cathy Bradley (John Sr.), Jan Curley (Thomas Sr.), and the late Ronald Stawicki; loving grandfather of Michael (Kelly) Stawicki, Daniel Stawicki, Stephanie (Todd) Geissler, Carl (Nicole) Cooney, Megan (Matt) Kirst, John Bradley Jr., Christine Curley, Joseph (Ali) Curley, and Thomas Curley Jr.; cherished great-grandfather of Clementine, Hazel, Hadley, Everett, Calvin, Ryan, and Cora; loving uncle and great-uncle to many. Born in Pittsburgh, PA, Henry was drafted into the war in 1943 and assigned to the 341st Engineer Regiment. Upon completion of the ALCAN Highway in Alaska, he embarked on the USS SIBONEY to England, landed on Utah Beach, fighting his way through France and Germany, building bridges and roads. An M1 rifle expert, he earned five bronze stars prior to his honorable discharge in 1945. Henry and his wife, Anne, settled in Chicago, raising their four children and where he began his career with Motorola as an engineer that spanned the next 40 years. Henry returned to Europe in 2012 to follow his WWII journey with the Stephen Ambrose tour group. In 2013, he attended the 70th anniversary of WWII in Normandy to commemorate D-Day. Henry recently received the French Legion of Honor, France's highest award, for his heroism in freeing France from Nazi Germany.
Due to the current situation, a private graveside service will be held Monday, May 11, 2020, at Memorial Park Cemetery, in Skokie, IL. The family requests donations be made to a charity of choice in Henry Stawicki's name. Funeral info: 847.673.6111 or www.habenfuneral.com to sign guestbook.
Published in Chicago Tribune on May 10, 2020.