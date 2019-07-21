Home

The Elms Funeral Home - Elmwood Park
7600 West Grand Avenue
Elmwood Park, IL 60707
708-453-1234
Henry Moerlien
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
The Elms Funeral Home - Elmwood Park
7600 West Grand Avenue
Elmwood Park, IL 60707
Service
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
7:00 PM
The Elms Funeral Home - Elmwood Park
7600 West Grand Avenue
Elmwood Park, IL 60707
Henry T. Moerlien


1940 - 2019
Henry T. Moerlien Obituary
In Loving Memory, We mourn the loss of Henry T. Moerlien, born in Granite City, IL, March 16, 1940. Died on July 7, 2019. Beloved husband and father. Devout Christian and selfless friend. He is survived by his wife Judith E. Moerlien, his sons Henry T. Moerlien Jr., Patrick A. Moerlien and Christopher J. Moerlien, grandchildren Chynna D. Lee, Felicia M. Nowell and Jason M. Moerlien, and great grandchild Clementyne L. Nowell. Memorial Visitation, Saturday, July 27th from 3 to 8 p.m., Service 7 p.m., at The Elms Funeral Home 7600 W. Grand Ave. (North on 76th Ave.) Elmwood Park. For information 708-453-1234 or www.elmsfh.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 21, 2019
