Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home
9000 West 151st St
Orland Park, IL 60462
(708) 857-7878
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral
Monday, Nov. 11, 2019
9:15 AM
Funeral Mass
Monday, Nov. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Elizabeth Seton Church
Henry V. Pajor Obituary
Age 96, WW II Army Air Corps. Veteran. Former winter resident of Sebring, FL.

Beloved husband of 64 years to the late Frances E. "Fran" Pajor (nee Zib). Loving father of Susanne (Dr. Robert) Matusik and Dianne Pajor. Proud grandfather of Robin Anne Matusik and Collin (Katelyn) Matusik. Cherished nephew of Stella Pajor Bialka. Proud member of St. Adrian's Holy Name Society, Our Lady of the Woods Seniors Club, St. Elizabeth Seton Men's & Seniors Clubs. Longtime member of the National Association of Letter Carriers for 75 years. Visitation Sunday 3-7 p.m. Funeral Monday 9:15 a.m. at the Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home, 9000 W. 151st Street, Orland Park, IL to St. Elizabeth Seton Church, Mass 10:00 a.m. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, donations to The Chicago Lighthouse for the Blind, 1850 W. Roosevelt Road, Chicago, IL 60608 would be appreciated. www.sheehyfh.com 708-857-7878
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 8, 2019
