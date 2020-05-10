Henry Ziemba age 96. Born and raised in NW Indiana, Hank, a WWII veteran, graduated from Indiana University and enjoyed a 35-year career as a stockbroker with Merrill Lynch, retiring as a VP in 1985. He and his beloved wife of 64 years Joan (nee Schaberg) moved to Clarendon Hills in 1958 and raised their three daughters there. He maintained a beautiful yard and took great pride in his flower gardens. Hank was an avid reader and a lifelong learner who often amazed family and friends with his in-depth knowledge on a plethora of esoteric topics. He kept up with current events and one never had to wonder where he stood on any given subject. He particularly enjoyed reading history and philosophy and talking about the market and world events. He never lost his passion for the stock market and managed his own account until he died, on May 4, 2020. His greatest passion, however, was for his loving family who will forever cherish his memory.
He is predeceased by his brothers Edmund and Mitchell. Hank is survived by his wife, Joan; his three daughters, Amy Proegler (Mark), Susan Volkmann (Will) and Martha Cook (Jim); and his seven grandsons, Adam Proegler (Margaret), Henry Proegler, William Volkmann, Charlie Volkmann (Jackie), Andrew Volkmann, Spencer Cook, and Matthew Cook. Private family service. Memorials to The Friends of the Library, Clarendon Hills Public Library 7 North Prospect Avenue, Clarendon Hills, IL 60514. Arrangements entrusted to Adolf Funeral Home, 630-325-2300, www.adolfservices.com.
Published in Chicago Tribune from May 10 to May 14, 2020.