Henry Ziemba
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Henry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Henry Ziemba age 96. Born and raised in NW Indiana, Hank, a WWII veteran, graduated from Indiana University and enjoyed a 35-year career as a stockbroker with Merrill Lynch, retiring as a VP in 1985. He and his beloved wife of 64 years Joan (nee Schaberg) moved to Clarendon Hills in 1958 and raised their three daughters there. He maintained a beautiful yard and took great pride in his flower gardens. Hank was an avid reader and a lifelong learner who often amazed family and friends with his in-depth knowledge on a plethora of esoteric topics. He kept up with current events and one never had to wonder where he stood on any given subject. He particularly enjoyed reading history and philosophy and talking about the market and world events. He never lost his passion for the stock market and managed his own account until he died, on May 4, 2020. His greatest passion, however, was for his loving family who will forever cherish his memory.

He is predeceased by his brothers Edmund and Mitchell. Hank is survived by his wife, Joan; his three daughters, Amy Proegler (Mark), Susan Volkmann (Will) and Martha Cook (Jim); and his seven grandsons, Adam Proegler (Margaret), Henry Proegler, William Volkmann, Charlie Volkmann (Jackie), Andrew Volkmann, Spencer Cook, and Matthew Cook. Private family service. Memorials to The Friends of the Library, Clarendon Hills Public Library 7 North Prospect Avenue, Clarendon Hills, IL 60514. Arrangements entrusted to Adolf Funeral Home, 630-325-2300, www.adolfservices.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune from May 10 to May 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Service
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Adolf Funeral Home & Cremation Services
7000 South Madison Street
Willowbrook, IL 60527
630-325-2300
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved