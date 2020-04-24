|
Herb Baum, the corporate giant, animal activist and philanthropist who stood at the helm of leading American product manufacturers throughout the 1990s and 2000s helping shape the US consumer landscape, died Monday, April 20, 2020 at Jupiter Medical Center in Jupiter, Florida due to complications of the novel Coronavirus Covid-19. He was 83 years old.
A titan of the business world prior to retirement in 2005, Baum served as president of Campbell Soup North and South America, chairman and CEO of the Quaker State Corporation, president and COO of Hasbro Inc. and chairman and CEO of the Dial Corporation.
During Baum's five years at the helm of The Dial Corporation, the company went from earnings per share of $.36 in 2000, to earnings of $1.29 per share in 2003. The stock price during his leadership for this time period went from approximately $10.00 to the acquisition price of $28.75.
It wasn't just results that fueled Baum's corporate success. Baum was well respected among his colleagues. Ulrich Lehner, former Chairman of the Management Board of Henkel KGaA said of Baum in 2005, "Herb Baum has made major contributions to the consumer products industry during his career and to Dial since he joined it in 2000…His vision and leadership have grown the company whose brands are among the leaders in the markets in which they compete."
Most recently Baum was awarded the Ellis Island Medal of Honor in New York City from the National Ethic Coalition of Organizations recognizing his championship in leadership. He served as chairman of the Advertising Council, chairman of the Association of National Advertisers and has served on more than 10 corporate boards. He also co-authored of the book, "The Transparent Leader."
Baum did not let retirement stop him from leading. Philanthropy, heroism and impactful achievement marked every phase of Baum's life- but were even more evident in his retirement where he served as Chairman and CEO of Furry Friends Animal Rescue in Jupiter, Florida. Herb was a tireless supporter of animal welfare and instrumental in founding the organization as it is known today. As one of the organization's most ardent supporters, Baum was one of its largest benefactors, donating property for Furry Friends' expansion and raising awareness for the animals in its care. Most recently Baum was the recipient of the first Furry Friends CIGO award for courage and integrity and service to animals. The non-profit bestowed the award to him in recognition of his extraordinary efforts to save the lives of thousands of animals in Palm Beach County.
Furry Friends president Pat Deshong said, "Herb embodied the true meaning of selflessness, support and leadership for Furry Friends. There are no words for us to express what Herb has meant to our organization. He touched all of our lives in an important and meaningful way, and helped thousands of animals. We have not only lost our chief and captain but more importantly a dear friend and family member."
Despite all these professional and philanthropic achievements, Baum considered only one thing his greatest accomplishment: the family he created with his loving wife of 37 years Karen Baum.
Born in Chicago, Baum graduated from Drake University and went on to meet the love of his life Karen.
He is survived by wife Karen Baum, his daughter Dina Calloway and her husband Tommy Calloway, son Marc Goldfarb, his granddaughter Lexi Balduzzi and his grandson Logan McKaig.
A closed private funeral will be held in a few days for close family members via zoom call at the IJ Morris Star of David Cemetery of the Palm Beaches with a public memorial planned by Furry Friends for the coming months after quarantine bans have been lifted.
In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to Furry Friends to continue Herb's lifelong work, protecting and saving animals:
www.FurryFriendsAdoption.org/donate
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 24, 2020