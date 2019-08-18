Chicago Tribune Obituaries
|
Shalom Memorial Funeral Home and Memorial Park
1700 West Rand Road
Arlington Heights, IL 60004-9607
(847) 255-3520
Service
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
12:15 PM
Shalom Memorial Funeral Home
1700 W. Rand Rd.
Arlington Heights, IL
View Map
Herbert A. Harris, 81, beloved husband for 3 weeks short of 60 years to Sandra (nee Rakowsky), loving father to Arnie (Nancy), Susan (Brad) Kovin and David (Julie); proud grandfather to Sam (Jessica), Abby, Jenna (fiancé Matt Bauer), Becca, Josh, Morgan and Wesley; tremendously proud great grandfather to Theo Morton; dear brother to Shelia Landsman; caring uncle to many and friend to so many more. From his humble beginnings in East Rogers Park, Herbie started a small glass shop in 1961. Because of his work ethic and desire to provide for his family, Herbie grew that business and was truly recognized as a Chicago homebuilding industry legend. Much of Herbie's success was due to his zest for life. When he walked in a room his smile and flowing white hair was hard to miss. His smile was infectious, and he loved his own jokes. Chapel services Wed, Aug. 21, 12:15 PM at Shalom Memorial Funeral Home, 1700 W. Rand Rd. Arlington Heights. Interment at Shalom Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Trustbridge Hospice Foundation www.trustbridgefoundation.org. For information and condolences: 847-255-3520 or www.shalom2.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 18, 2019
