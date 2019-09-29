Chicago Tribune Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel
8851 Skokie Boulevard
Skokie, IL 60077-2224
(847) 229-8822
Resources
More Obituaries for Herbert Kirst
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Herbert A. Kirst Ph.D.

Add a Memory
Herbert A. Kirst Ph.D. Obituary
Herbert A. Kirst, PhD; Chemist. Beloved husband of the late Peggy Hillman. Devoted son of the late Gilbert Thomas and Florence Ingrid. Dr. Kirst passed away after a prolonged illness.

Dr. Kirst received his Bachelor of Science degree in Chemistry from the University of Minnesota in 1966 and his PhD in Organic Chemistry from Harvard University in 1971. After post-doctoral fellowship at the California Institute of Technology, he began his career as a Research Scientist at Eli Lilly & Company, in Indianapolis, which spanned 30 years. He authored/co-authored over 50 scientific publications and more than 40 reviews, monographs, and book chapters in the fields of antibiotic biochemistry and antimicrobial physiology. Dr. Kirst was a frequent organizer, invited scientist, and lecturer at scientific meetings in the field, and his memberships included the American Chemical Society, the American Society for Microbiology, the New York Academy of Science, and the American Association for the Advancement of Science. Dr. Kirst was recipient of the Microbial Chemistry Medal from the Kitasato Institute (Tokyo) in 2005.

Private services were held. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Herbert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel
Download Now