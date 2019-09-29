|
Herbert A. Kirst, PhD; Chemist. Beloved husband of the late Peggy Hillman. Devoted son of the late Gilbert Thomas and Florence Ingrid. Dr. Kirst passed away after a prolonged illness.
Dr. Kirst received his Bachelor of Science degree in Chemistry from the University of Minnesota in 1966 and his PhD in Organic Chemistry from Harvard University in 1971. After post-doctoral fellowship at the California Institute of Technology, he began his career as a Research Scientist at Eli Lilly & Company, in Indianapolis, which spanned 30 years. He authored/co-authored over 50 scientific publications and more than 40 reviews, monographs, and book chapters in the fields of antibiotic biochemistry and antimicrobial physiology. Dr. Kirst was a frequent organizer, invited scientist, and lecturer at scientific meetings in the field, and his memberships included the American Chemical Society, the American Society for Microbiology, the New York Academy of Science, and the American Association for the Advancement of Science. Dr. Kirst was recipient of the Microbial Chemistry Medal from the Kitasato Institute (Tokyo) in 2005.
Private services were held. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 29, 2019