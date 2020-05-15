Herbert B. Forman
Herbert B. Forman, age 89. Beloved husband of the late Betty, nee Mullen; loving brother of Fred (the late Maureen) Forman; fond uncle of Edward (Holly) and Ross Forman, Mark (Karen) and Mathew Mullen; great uncle of Aaron, Jeremy, and Jacqueline. He was a teacher with the Chicago school system for approximately 50 years and was an avid artist. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Congregation Beth Shalom, 3433 Walters Ave, Northbrook, IL 60062. Services private. Arrangements by Weinstein & Piser Funeral Home, 847-256-5700.



Published in Chicago Tribune on May 15, 2020.
May 14, 2020
Herbert Forman was a grand human being. He was a teacher,artist and all around good person with a sense of humor and wonderful smile. He and Betty made the world a better place for all of us. Rest in Peace.
Robert Blyth
Friend
