Herbert B. Forman, age 89. Beloved husband of the late Betty, nee Mullen; loving brother of Fred (the late Maureen) Forman; fond uncle of Edward (Holly) and Ross Forman, Mark (Karen) and Mathew Mullen; great uncle of Aaron, Jeremy, and Jacqueline. He was a teacher with the Chicago school system for approximately 50 years and was an avid artist. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Congregation Beth Shalom, 3433 Walters Ave, Northbrook, IL 60062. Services private. Arrangements by Weinstein & Piser Funeral Home, 847-256-5700.