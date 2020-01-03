|
|
Herbert C. Enerson, of Bartlett, Beloved husband of Cathryn J. (nee:Miller); loving father of Kristi Enerson and Beth (Andrew) Thomson; dear brother of Wayne and brother in law of Cynthia (Scott) Palluth, Mary Ellen (Joseph) DiPadova; caring uncle of Jaime(Steven), Jackie(Jaymin), Cindy(John), Joey(Jamie), Rachel, Addison, Lincoln, Kennedy, Kellie and Matt.
Herb was an Army veteran.
Visitation Saturday January 4, 2020 from 12 noon until time of service 3:00pm at The Countryside Funeral Homes and Crematory, 950 South Bartlett Rd., Bartlett. Following services, cremation will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations to The Carol Stream Parks Foundation, c/o Veterans Memorial Plaza (www.csparks.org/foundation) appreciated. Info www.countrysidefuneralhomes.com or (630)289-7575
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 3, 2020