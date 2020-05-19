Herbert Cooper
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Herbert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Herbert Cooper, 95, beloved husband for 67 years to the late Rita (nee Sitzman), loving father to Rick (Bonnie), Debbie (David) Lorig and Cindy (Hal) Schwartz; cherished grandfather to Ian (Heidi) Feinerman; Jacob, Tanya and Nina Lorig; Michael (Christian), Eric and Lauren Schwartz; great grandpa to Ivy Feinerman; brother to the late Harry; treasured uncle and friend to many. An avid golfer-may he always hit 'em straight and long! Service and shiva are private. We will celebrate Herb's life at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: B'nai Brith International at bnaibrith.org (donations in Herb's memory will be earmarked for a memorial golf scholarship). For info: Shalom Memorial Funeral Home, 847-255-3520 or www.shalom2.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on May 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Shalom Memorial Funeral Home and Memorial Park
1700 West Rand Road
Arlington Heights, IL 60004-9607
(847) 255-3520
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved