Herbert Cooper, 95, beloved husband for 67 years to the late Rita (nee Sitzman), loving father to Rick (Bonnie), Debbie (David) Lorig and Cindy (Hal) Schwartz; cherished grandfather to Ian (Heidi) Feinerman; Jacob, Tanya and Nina Lorig; Michael (Christian), Eric and Lauren Schwartz; great grandpa to Ivy Feinerman; brother to the late Harry; treasured uncle and friend to many. An avid golfer-may he always hit 'em straight and long! Service and shiva are private. We will celebrate Herb's life at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: B'nai Brith International at bnaibrith.org (donations in Herb's memory will be earmarked for a memorial golf scholarship). For info: Shalom Memorial Funeral Home, 847-255-3520 or www.shalom2.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on May 19, 2020.